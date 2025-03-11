.idk. & Sector 202: Tiny Desk Concert

Rapper and singer .idk. 's acronym stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge, a stage name he's used since he released his first mixtapes back in 2014. Since then, he's produced a multitude of albums and singles, including BRAVADO + INTiMO. Popular songs from that project are included in this infectious set. He also performs "SUPERNOVA (i)," which includes an interpolation of Roberta Flack 's "Killing Me Softly."

With a wide range of talents and influences, the rapper's music reflects a broad range of his life experiences. "A lot of people don't know I started making music in prison," IDK told the audience. "…whatever song was in my head, if I knew it I would sing it and that would be like entertainment for a lot of the other inmates and stuff," he continued. "So really I started off singing and I got into this rap thing because that was where my heart was."

He demonstrates his musical versatility throughout the set. Starting with "24," a rap hit from his 2019 album, Is He Real?, this Tiny Desk arrangement is infused with the rhythms of go-go, the official music of Washington, D.C. It's also a reflection of his early years growing up in the suburbs of the city. An outspoken critic of the criminal justice system, .idk. ends his set with "Mr. Police," a thoughtful, jazzy song that reinforces one of the key principles that drives him: the idea of opposing constructs, and that ignorance and knowledge are in contrast.

SET LIST

"24"

"TiFFANY (B)"

"DENiM (B)"

"STiLL i (i)(DENiM DEMO)"

"SUPERNOVA (i)"

"SEE YOU AGAiN (B.i.)"

"Mr. Police"

MUSICIANS

.idk.: vocals

Andrew Torgelson: saxophone, flute

Blue Rondo: keys, piano

Chris Hon: bass

Joey Antico: drums

Keith "Sauce" Robinson: percussion

Henry Manning: vibraphone

Cecily Bumbray: background vocals

Tashera Robinson: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I Arthur

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodriguez Sanchez

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Josh Newell

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

