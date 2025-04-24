© 2025 WFAE

Buildings and light pollution pose deadly threat to migrating birds. Here's how you can help

April 24, 2025

Spring migration can be a deadly journey for billions of birds as they travel north. Several cities in the Midwest create an especially deadly path for birds where light pollution and buildings confuse them. Some people are now hoping to replicate a model in Chicago, where bird building collisions drastically declined thanks to a simple solution.

From the “Up From Dust” podcast, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Correction: In the original audio, a guest misstates the number of birds dying in collisions every year. We regret the error.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

