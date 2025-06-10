Argentina's top court upholds Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's corruption conviction

BOGOTA, Colombia — One of Argentina's most powerful—and polarizing—political figures is heading to prison. Former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been sentenced to 6 years for corruption and permanently banned from holding public office.

Kirchner, 72, who led Argentina for two terms from 2007 to 2015, was found guilty in 2022 of steering dozens of public works contracts during her presidency to a construction company owned by a close friend. The case, one of the most high-profile corruption trials in the country's recent history, has sharply divided Argentines.

Kirchner and her lawyers appealed the conviction, as her supporters launched large protests—blocking roads and gathering outside the Supreme Court in Buenos Aires. But on Tuesday, the Justices upheld both the sentence and the lifetime political ban.

In a resolution provided to the Associated Press the judges said the sentence "does nothing more than to protect our republican and democratic system."

Speaking outside the courtroom, Kirchner denounced the ruling as politically motivated, accusing the judges of "restricting the popular vote". She had been planning a political comeback by running for local office—an elected position, that if she'd had won, would have granted the Peronist politician legal immunity.

Even after leaving the presidency, Kirchner remained a dominant force in Argentine politics, serving as vice president from 2019 to 2023.

The leftist politician has been a fierce critic of President Javier Milei's administration and retains a loyal base that sees her conviction as an attempt to silence her. Hailed by her supporters as a champion of the poor, she was also blamed by critics for overseeing the country's unravelling economic troubles, including soaring inflation.

President Milei took to social media to applaud the verdict, without mentioning the former president by name, writing in a post on X, "Justice. Period."

Because of her age, Kirchner is likely to serve her sentence under house arrest, as allowed under Argentine law for defendants over 70.

Copyright 2025 NPR