N.C. A&T School of Nursing to unveil new mobile care units

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT
Mobile care unit
Courtesy North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University
North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University’s School of Nursing is unveiling two new mobile care units.

The 37-foot mobile units are part of the N.C. A&T C.A.R.E.S Program, which is designed to expand clinical experiences for nursing students.

They’re both equipped with two private examination rooms. One unit will be used for training and simulations, and the other for community outreach, including health education and screenings.

Officials say these will help students reach their required clinical and practicum hours, while also providing needed services in the community.

The university will host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new units Saturday morning in front of the February One monument.

The event will be followed by a free community health fair.

Attendees are invited to tour the mobile units, listen to presentations on topics like high blood pressure, mental health, and nutrition, and take part in free health and dental screenings.
Amy Diaz
