© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one Ohio business is weathering shifting tariff winds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

EarthQuaker Devices, based in Akron, Ohio, makes guitar pedals for musicians who want to create distortion effects in both live and recorded performances. It is among the world’s best-known pedal manufacturers.

But the ever-changing tariff policies are making it difficult to manufacture the company’s products and plan for the future.

J. Nungesser of Ideastream Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
National & International Business News
Here & Now Newsroom