© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stephen King pens 'Hansel and Gretel' adaptation with illustrator Maurice Sendak

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
The cover of "Hansel and Gretel.: (Illustrated by Maurice Sendak, courtesy of HarperCollins)
/
The cover of "Hansel and Gretel.: (Illustrated by Maurice Sendak, courtesy of HarperCollins)

A new children’s picture book of the Grimm’s fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel” has illustrations by the late Maurice Sendak and text by horror master Stephen King.

Host Robin Young speaks with King about the book and his other work.

Illustration excerpt: ‘Hansel and Gretel’

By Stephen King, illustrated by Maurice Sendak

Courtesy of the Maurice Sendak Foundation.
/
Courtesy of the Maurice Sendak Foundation.

Reprinted with permission of the publisher, HarperCollins. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Books
Here & Now Newsroom