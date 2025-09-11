© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNC system to expand youth mental health training for future educators

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
People walk on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C
Gerry Broome
/
AP
UNC-Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina System announced plans to train around 400 future K-12 educators in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

The system launched a training initiative in 2021, focused on recognizing and responding to mental health concerns in adults.

Now, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Suzie Baker says the system wants to address these issues earlier. Youth-specific mental health training will be part of the curriculum for teacher and principal preparation programs.

“If we're able to get those folks who are often the first port of call for a student who's struggling, to have the knowledge to spot that and the confidence and skills to approach a student, and start to intervene, then we're going to have a healthier population as they grow older and start to come to us for college," Baker says.

The training focuses on the most common issues for 12 to 18 year olds, like anxiety, depression, eating disorders and ADHD, as well as the impacts of social media and cyberbullying.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz