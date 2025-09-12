Community members rally behind Forsyth commissioner amid dispute

Several Forsyth County residents are speaking out in support of Commissioner Shai Woodbury, criticizing Board Chair Don Martin for what they say was unfair treatment during a recent meeting.

The clash grew out of a budget debate earlier this summer. Woodbury said the board shot down her proposal to raise taxes for the struggling school system. At a recent commission meeting, Martin openly disputed her comments, directing staff to comb through past session videos to fact-check her statements.

Woodbury called his actions targeted and racially motivated. At Thursday’s meeting — the first chance for public comment since the dispute — community members echoed her concerns. Resident Karen Cuthrell called Martin’s actions demeaning to the Black community.

“While some of you may use your platform to belittle colleagues, our communities are still being shut out of opportunity," Cuthrell said. "That is the true disrespect, and that is what this community is tired of.”

Martin said earlier this week he regretted not raising his concerns privately with Woodbury. Neither he nor Woodbury responded to the community comments during Thursday’s meeting.

