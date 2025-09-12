Mecklenburg County awarded contract to improve section of Idlewild Road

The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded Mecklenburg County an $8.7 million contract to improve a half mile section of Idlewild Road between I-485 and Stallings Road. The project will widen Idlewild Road from the two lane pattern to four lanes.

When the project is complete Stallings Road will be realigned to intersect Idlewild away from I-485 and there will be a dual lane roundabout built at the interaction between the two roads. The construction is expected to be completed by fall 2026.