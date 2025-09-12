The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2024 American Community Survey data yesterday, providing the latest picture of poverty, income, and health coverage in North Carolina. The numbers show that 12.5% of North Carolinians were living in poverty in 2024, showing no significant change since 2023.

The North Carolina Budget and Tax Center says North Carolina has the 17th highest poverty rate nationwide and notes the child poverty rate in the state is 16.2%, the 15th highest rate in the country.