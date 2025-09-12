© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

U.S. Census Bureau released its 2024 American Community Survey data

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:07 AM EDT

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2024 American Community Survey data yesterday, providing the latest picture of poverty, income, and health coverage in North Carolina. The numbers show that 12.5% of North Carolinians were living in poverty in 2024, showing no significant change since 2023.

The North Carolina Budget and Tax Center says North Carolina has the 17th highest poverty rate nationwide and notes the child poverty rate in the state is 16.2%, the 15th highest rate in the country.
Tags
Charlotte Area Census data
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain