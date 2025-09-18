© 2025 WFAE

North Carolina HBCUs report enrollment increases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 18, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University sign
Courtesy N.C. A&T
Some of the largest percentage enrollment increases were at the system’s HBCUs, including North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

North Carolina’s Historically Black Universities saw some of the highest enrollment growth in the state, new data shows.

The University of North Carolina System as a whole reported record enrollment this fall, surpassing 250,000 students for the first time.

Some of the largest percentage increases were seen in the system’s HBCUs, including North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The school saw a 6.7% jump, with nearly 1,000 more students than last fall.

N.C. A&T’s census report shows growth in several demographics, including in-state, international and graduate students.

Winston-Salem State University’s numbers also went up by 4%.

In a press release, WSSU officials partially credited the increase to a new system designed to streamline the admissions process.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
