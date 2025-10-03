© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPU poll finds fewer than one in four North Carolinians are aware of 988 lifeline

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
988 appears on a phone screen
Paul Garber
/
WFDD

A new poll from High Point University finds that less than one in four North Carolina residents are aware of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Calling or texting 988 is a way for people in crisis to get personal and confidential support. But three years after it launched, a poll from HPU’s Survey Research Center finds that nearly 70 percent of respondents said they hadn’t heard of the service.

Sonyia Richardson, a suicide prevention researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, says she’s concerned that the awareness is so low.

She says there have been campaigns to boost awareness of 988, including an effort focused on schools that may contribute to higher usage among teenagers.

“That potentially could be a model for getting the word out to maybe our adult population, such as churches or maybe grocery stores and things like that," she says. "So I think we have to really think a little bit more creatively about how to reach all populations.”

Richardson says a higher awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in North Carolina would likely save lives.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber