'Riders must pay fares.' CATS announces new security measures

The Charlotte Area Transit System showed off some of its new security initiatives Friday, introducing new patrol vehicles that people will see around transit properties, during a news conference attended by Mayor Vi Lyles and City Manager Marcus Jones.

Private security officers will use bicycles and all-terrain vehicles to patrol along the Blue Line, which CATS officials say will enhance security in high-traffic areas. The security teams from Professional Security Services will coordinate efforts with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and other local law enforcement agencies in order to increase patrols and the number of visible officers.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE Utility Terrain Vehicle that will be used by the Professional Security Services officers during Blue Line patrols

Lyles said enforcing fares will be a priority. There's a referendum on the ballot in November to increase Mecklenburg County's sales tax by one percentage point to fund billions of dollars worth of transit and transportation improvements.

"If our community invests in our transit system, then our riders must pay fares," she said.

Officials said the new patrol vehicles are intended to help officers conduct fare evasion checks and increase their visibility throughout the light rail system. PSS officers have completed specialized training in preparation for the new patrol responsibilities.

The changes come in response to heightened safety concerns following the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail last month. Residents and national leaders have pushed for improvements, citing turnstile systems used on other rail networks. Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle said Charlotte’s system was not originally designed with turnstiles, but the agency will continue to consider its options.

“The Blue Line was constructed as an open system versus a closed system,” Cagle said. “Closed systems have turnstiles. Open systems do not. It is not something that we have looked at, but certainly it's something that we'll continue to have conversations about.”

Despite these updates, a report from state auditor Dave Boliek released earlier this week said CATS is not hiring enough armed security guards, noting a 40% drop despite recent budget increases. City officials said they have since added more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers to patrol the light rail.

Ahead of the press conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police called for National Guard assistance, with FOP President Daniel Redford alleging city leaders have failed to address violent crime. Mayor Lyles responded that the city does not need the Guard’s intervention.

“Given the time we have to work with the White House and other federal offices, we will not need the Guard to come to Charlotte,” Lyles said.