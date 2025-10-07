High Point approves $3.3M federal grant to hire more firefighters

High Point has approved a $3.3 million federal grant that will help the city bring in more firefighters.

The financial award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will support 24 additional firefighters. The city council unanimously approved the grant as part of its consent agenda on Monday.

It comes after residents and firefighters called on city officials to address staffing challenges earlier this year.

High Point will be responsible for a 25% match for the first two years of the grant, and a 65% match in the third. After that, the city will have to fully support the new staff.

Mayor Pro Tem Britt Moore said in a recent committee meeting that first responders are crucial, but that this will put pressure on the city’s finances.

“We will hopefully continue to grow this economy to offset those things in the budget years to come," Moore said. "But those will be challenges that we'll have to take on when they come.”

Earlier this year, a High Point fire station temporarily went without a working engine or rescue unit.