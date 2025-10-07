© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Training exercise with U.S. military, law enforcement to take place at Carowinds

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT

Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies are holding a multi-day training exercise at the Carowinds Theme Park, set to run Tuesday through Thursday. The exercises will happen each day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training there will be a heavy first responder presence in the area and residents can expect loud noises. The site will be off-limits to the public.

More than 40 agencies will participate in the exercise, including units from the U.S. military.

Crime & Justice
