NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte keeps a wary eye on federal housing policy

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:24 AM EDT

The city of Charlotte is keeping an eye on budget talks in Washington, D.C. about federal housing vouchers. Director of Housing & Neighborhood Services Rebecca Hefner told City Council on Monday that earlier threats from the Trump administration this year to cancel housing vouchers haven’t come to pass, but Charlotte can’t get complacent.

"Federal funding is always uncertain, but we are in what I like to call right now an undeniably uncertain time," she said.

The federal budget impasse and shutdown aren’t likely to affect Section 8 and other housing vouchers unless they stretch on for more than two months, she said.

"The concern would only be if that shutdown lasted beyond 60 days, which is unprecedented, but also not something we can predict," she said.

The city is also considering $20 million worth of housing development subsidies requested by developers from Charlotte’s Housing Trust Fund.
