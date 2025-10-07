© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says minimal impact from government shutdown

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
CMS students getting on buses.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
CMS students getting on buses.

The federal government’s shutdown threatens far-reaching impacts on everything from air traffic control to national parks. But Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say the impact on schools is minimal — at least for now.

The CMS Board of Education issued a statement Tuesday morning, reaffirming guidance from the state’s Department of Public Instruction that says schools will largely be spared from any major impacts from the shutdown.

“Although the federal government shutdown has limited impact on public education at this time, the Board understands that the effect on our families and communities goes beyond the classroom,” Board Chair Stephanie Sneed said in a statement.

Among the most prominent federal programs is the School Nutrition Program that helps schools provide free- and reduced-price lunches to students. But the USDA has indicated it has three months’ worth of funding for the program on hand, so no impact is expected unless the shutdown stretches closer to that unprecedented mark.

The Department of Education has ceased all new grant-making activities, but CMS says this has no impact on the district.

In a memo last week, state Superintendent Mo Green said he expects the impact to be minimal for most schools for now, but urged caution. The Trump Administration froze some already-allocated federal funds this summer, which prompted pushback from educators across the country before the administration ultimately restored the funding.

"We have to be prepared for circumstances to be different with this federal administration," Green wrote.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools2025 Government Shutdown
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell