NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County officials prepare for loss of WIC funding

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT

The federal government shutdown could put supplemental funding for some Charlotte area food programs at risk.

Mecklenburg County officials say residents that use WIC, the subsidized food program for Women, Infants and Children will run out of funding in roughly two weeks.

There has been no quarterly funding allocated due to the federal government shutdown. In Mecklenburg, just over 26,000 people per month receive benefits through the WIC program. Mecklenburg officials said the county will not be able to fund the program in the event of a pause longer than two weeks.

As funding remains uncertain, the USDA has sent notification that they may release emergency funds but North Carolina is not guaranteed to receive them.

And tonight, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will discuss WIC and other programs hurt by the federal shutdown during their meeting, starting at 6.
