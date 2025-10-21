© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA to hold public hearing on Asheboro's wastewater plant

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
The Haw River
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
The Haw River joins Deep River to form the Cape Fear. Environmentalists are concerned about the levels of 1,4-dioxane that are being dumped in the local waterways.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to get input on discharges from Asheboro’s wastewater treatment plant.

At issue is the chemical known as 1,4-Dioxane, an industrial solvent. The EPA considers it likely carcinogenic to humans.

Asheboro had a permit that placed limits on how much 1,4-Dioxane it could dump. But in 2023, an administrative court judge found that the permit was void and unenforceable.

State officials are appealing that decision. The EPA hearing will focus on the proposed permit for discharges from the City of Asheboro Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Jean Zhuang, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, says the issue goes beyond Asheboro.

“A lot of people get their drinking water from the Haw River and further downstream, and so this is affecting people living in Sanford and Fayetteville and Wilmington, Brunswick County and Pender County,” she says.

The EPA hearing will be held at Randolph Community College, and people can also attend virtually.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber