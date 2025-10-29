Greensboro caterer to give away free meals to those affected by federal shutdown

A Greensboro caterer is hosting a meal giveaway on Monday to help those impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Ava’s Cuisine & Catering will serve 200 free to-go meals, including chicken with one side of mashed potatoes, corn or pinto beans.

The effort comes as North Carolina announced delays for November nutrition benefits for 1.4 million residents.

Ava’s Owner Alexis Hefney says they chose to do this local giveaway because several of her own customers are being directly affected.

“If we all come together as a community to give what we can, I think, you know, everyone will be just fine through this time," Hefney says. "So there's something small that we can give on our behalf, and we're just hoping to put a little bit of good out there, and hopefully others follow.”

The meals will be available to anyone who presents a federal work ID or EBT card, while supplies last. The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Ava’s Cuisine & Catering location on Cridland Road.