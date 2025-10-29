© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Pro-transportation sales tax group has spent $1.7 million

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT

The pro-transportation sales tax group Coalition for a Better 2050 has raised and spent $1.7 million ahead of Tuesday’s referendum.

The coalition, which is aligned with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, wants Mecklenburg voters to raise the tax from 7.25% to 8.25%. The money would fund a multi-billion dollar plan for new rail lines, more buses and road improvements, along with more sidewalks and bike lanes.

The list of donors includes prominent Charlotte organizations and businesses, such as Atrium Health, Duke Energy and American Airlines. Atrium donated $25,000.

The coalition has spent heavily on digital advertising and mailers.

Another group, the Partnership to Advance Charlotte, has also paid for mailers. It has not filed its report yet with the state Board of Elections.

The opposition is being led by Robert Dawkins of the progressive group Action NC. He said he’s spent about $6,000 on yard signs and a radio ad to defeat the tax.

The campaign filing was first reported by The Charlotte Ledger.

Election Day is Tuesday.


Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
