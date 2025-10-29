Pro-transportation sales tax group has spent $1.7 million

The pro-transportation sales tax group Coalition for a Better 2050 has raised and spent $1.7 million ahead of Tuesday’s referendum.

The coalition, which is aligned with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, wants Mecklenburg voters to raise the tax from 7.25% to 8.25%. The money would fund a multi-billion dollar plan for new rail lines, more buses and road improvements, along with more sidewalks and bike lanes.

The list of donors includes prominent Charlotte organizations and businesses, such as Atrium Health, Duke Energy and American Airlines. Atrium donated $25,000.

The coalition has spent heavily on digital advertising and mailers.

Another group, the Partnership to Advance Charlotte, has also paid for mailers. It has not filed its report yet with the state Board of Elections.

The opposition is being led by Robert Dawkins of the progressive group Action NC. He said he’s spent about $6,000 on yard signs and a radio ad to defeat the tax.

The campaign filing was first reported by The Charlotte Ledger .

Election Day is Tuesday.