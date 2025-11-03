Government cuts reverse federal climate efforts, leaving some projects in the lurch

During the government shutdown, White House budget director Russ Vought announced cuts to billions of dollars in energy and climate projects. The cuts hit blue states hardest, but not exclusively, and are part of the president’s effort to dismantle the government’s efforts to fight climate change.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley discuss how the cuts have affected clean energy projects profiled in our series Reverse Course.

