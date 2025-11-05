© 2025 WFAE

Leadership changes coming to Blowing Rock

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST
Courtesy Town of Blowing Rock
Town of Blowing Rock seal

Voters elected Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers to a fifth term after running unopposed in Tuesday’s municipal election. But changes are afoot for the town’s leadership.

Incumbent Doug Matheson was the top vote-getter in the Blowing Rock council races. According to complete but unofficial results, two other current officeholders — Pete Gherini and Melissa Pickett — failed to finish in the top three.

Gherini finished just eight votes behind Melissa Tausche in a race that could go to a recount. Wayne Miller rounds out the field of winners in the race.

But the election isn’t the only thing shaking up Blowing Rock’s leadership. Town Manager Shane Fox is leaving to serve as manager in adjacent Caldwell County.

Mayor Charlie Sellers says Fox has been an asset to the community.

"He's led us to the point where we are fully staffed, and so he's leaving us in a good shape," he says. "And I definitely can't fault someone for wanting to better themselves for their family and move up."

Sellers says the town will hire a part-time interim manager as officials look for Fox’s replacement.
