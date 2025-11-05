© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County draws highest municipal election turnout since 2017

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST

Yesterday’s municipal elections drew the highest turnout in eight years for Mecklenburg County…but still, barely more than one in five voters cast a ballot.

Over 177,000 voters in the county cast a ballot, making up 22 percent of the county’s 811,000 registered voters. This year’s election marks the first time since 2017 when over 20 percent of voters cast a ballot in the municipal election. That year was the last really competitive mayor’s race.

In this year’s election, the multibillion dollar transportation bill was on the mind of voters as it was on every ballot across the county. According to a results map from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, among the 84,000 voters against the bill many were in northern precincts in the county, as well as in the southeast and Matthews..

Notably, in Ballantyne’s precinct 140, voters were at a stalemate on the transportation bond after exactly 587 voters there cast their ballot for and against.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
