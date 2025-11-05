Western North Carolina 2025 municipal election results: Buncombe sees high turnout
Buncombe County saw higher municipal election turnout Tuesday than it did two years ago, with about 23% of eligible voters casting ballots in Weaverville and Woodfin.
A total of 2,702 people voted in those municipalities — more than the 1,891 people who voted in the 2023 municipal elections, according to county officials.
“The Weaverville/Woodfin/Woodfin Water & Sewer District elections are small compared to other elections in Buncombe County and we have seen continued growth in voter turnout,” Buncombe County Election Services Director Corinne Duncan said in a statement.
Municipal elections took place in cities and towns across Western North Carolina on Tuesday. In some places, voters elected a new mayor and town council members. In others, they returned incumbents to office.
Below are the unofficial winners of each race, listed by county. Results reported by the state Board of Elections are considered unofficial until county election officials meet to certify the results on Nov. 14.
Check out our coverage of some of the issues facing voters in places like Weaverville and Hot Springs.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY
- Woodfin Sanitary Water and Sewer District Trustee: Larry Hopkins, Gordon Maybury, Carter James
- Woodfin Town Council: Philip Cohen, Maxwell (Chip) Parton III, Dan Bowers
- Weaverville Mayor: Dee Lawrence
- Weaverville Town Council: Jennifer Young, Phil Barnett, Mark Endries
See the full Buncombe County results on the state Board of Elections website.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Andrews Mayor: James D. Reid
- Andrews Aldermen: Chasity Ledford, Heath Woodard
- Murphy Mayor: Tim Radford
- Murphy Town Council: Cindy Chastain, Charlene Smith, Jonathan D. Dickey, Barry McClure, Gail Walker Stansell, Kimberly Hayes Harris
See the full Cherokee County results on the state Board of Elections website.
CLAY COUNTY
- Hayesville Mayor: Benita C. England
- Hayesville Council: Vanessa Lauren Tiger, Harry Baughn, Joe Slaton
See the full Clay County results on the state Board of Elections website.
GRAHAM COUNTY
- Fontana Dam Mayor: Thomas Byrd
- Fontana Dam Council: Amanda Ryan, Andrew Stanfield, Write-ins
- Lake Santeelah Council: Kevin G. Haag, Jim Hager, Keith Predmore, Diana Simon, Ralph Strunk
- Robbinsville Mayor: Shaun Adams
- Robbinsville Alderman: Johnnie Williams, Jacky Ayers, Brenda Long Norville
See the full Graham County results on the state Board of Elections website.
HAYWOOD COUNTY
- Canton Mayor: Zeb Smathers
- Canton Aldermen: Tim Shepard, Kristina E. Proctor
- Clyde Aldermen: Frank Lay, Cory Nuckolls
- Maggie Aldermen: John Hinton, Jim Owens
- Waynesville Town Council: Julia Boyd Freeman, Anthony Sutton
See the full Haywood County results on the state Board of Elections website.
JACKSON COUNTY
- Dillsboro Mayor: Tim Parris
- Dillsboro Alderman: David Gates, John P. Miele, Keith L. Clark, James Cochran, Gladys Pilarski
- Forest Hills Mayor: Ron Mau
- Forest Hills Village Council: Amy Bollinger, Daniel Shield
- Sylva Mayor: Johnny Phillips
- Sylva Town Council: Samuel McGuire, Joseph Waldrum, Perry Matthews
- Webster Mayor: Leigh Anne Young
- Webster Board of Commissioners: Brad Reisinger, Sara Stahlman, Dale Collins
See the full Jackson County results on the state Board of Elections website
MACON COUNTY
- Franklin Mayor: Stacy J. Guffey
- Franklin Town Council: Jeff Berry, Rita Salain, Travis Higdon
- Highlands Mayor: Patrick Taylor
- Highlands Board of Commissioners: Eric Pierson, Amy Patterson, Jim Tate
See the full Macon County results on the state Board of Elections website.
MADISON COUNTY
- Hot Springs Mayor: Abby Norton
- Hot Springs Alderman: Lisa Gahagan, Tammy Shelton, Wendy Stancil
- Mars Hill Mayor: John L. Chandler
- Mars Hill Alderman: Nicholas Honeycutt, Robert (Bob) Zink
- Marshall Mayor: Aaron P. Haynie
- Marshall Alderman: Billie Jean Haynie, Christiaan Ramsey, Thomas Jablonski
See the full Madison County results on the state Board of Elections website.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
- Marion Mayor: Steve Little
- Marion City Council: Ann Harkey, Zach Wallace, Juanita Doggett
- Old Fort Mayor: Pam Snypes
- Old Fort Alderman: Melvin (Shady) Lytle, Wayne Stafford
See the full McDowell County results on the state Board of Elections website
MITCHELL COUNTY
- Bakersville Mayor: Charles E. Vines, Sr.
- Bakersville Town Council: Matthew Staton, Gary Hyatt
- Spruce Pine Mayor: Beth Holmes
- Spruce Pine Town Council: Larry McKinney, Tessa Taylor
See the full Mitchell County results on the state Board of Elections website.
SWAIN COUNTY
- Bryson City Alderman: Tim Hines, Ben King
See the full Swain County results on the state Board of Elections website.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY
- Brevard Mayor: Maureen Copelof
- Brevard City Council: Dean Lytle, Aaron Baker
- Rosman Board of Aldermen: Hope Hollingsworth, Missy Smith Hendricks, Nathan Moody
See the full Transylvania County results on the state Board of Elections website.
YANCEY COUNTY
- Burnsville Mayor: T. Russell Fox
- Burnsville Town Council: Randy Ollis, Bill Wheeler
See the full Yancey County results on the state Board of Elections website.