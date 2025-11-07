ASPIRE seeks nonprofit help with the rehab or redevelopment of Crystal Towers

Winston-Salem housing officials are seeking proposals from local, nonprofit partners to renovate or redevelop one of the city’s high-rise public housing communities.

An assessment of Crystal Towers shows it would take more than $40 million for a full rehabilitation project. The aging building serves seniors and disabled individuals. Residents have called for structural improvements for years.

Aspire Executive Director Ted Ortiviz says costs for the project are too high to do alone, even with some help from the city.

“It's [an] unachievable number for us to finance or to put a capital stack together that'll cover that amount," Ortiviz says. "So we want to make sure that we're doing what's in the best interest of our residents.”

Nonprofits submitting proposal ideas must have been operating in Forsyth County for at least five years. Organizations must also currently own or operate at least 250 residential units.

Nonprofits have until Nov. 30 to submit a proposal, and any plans must include a right to return for current residents.