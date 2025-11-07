First Friday Arts: Theater classics, poetic concerts and Black cinema this November

It’s the first Friday of the month, which means it’s time for First Friday Arts, our monthly look at standout arts and culture events happening around the Charlotte region.

This month features everything from laugh-out-loud theater and a Titanic musical (yes, the Titanic!), to a performance blending music, poetry and Charlotte history at the newly restored Carolina Theatre.

Also, a jazz violin virtuoso comes to the Bechtler, and a beloved theater classic, "The Sound of Music," returns to the Belk Theatre.

Sharing their picks this month are Jesse Boykin Kimmel, theater critic for Y'all Weekly; Rubie Britt-Height, director of community engagement for WFAE and Amanda Harry, reporter with QCityMetro.

Sydney Schertz Photography / Davidson Community Players Davidson Community Players' "Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike" reinterprets classic Chekhov characters in a laugh-out-loud comedy.

Theater picks from Jesse

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Davidson Community Players · Nov. 1–16 · Cain Center for the Arts

Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning comedy reimagines Chekhov characters in a modern, offbeat setting. “It's flat out silly,” Jesse says. It’s billed as Davidson Community Players’ “adult holiday show,” though it’s not exactly festive — just delightfully absurd, warm-hearted and sharp. Runs through Nov. 16.

Ticket at: Davidsoncommunityplayers.org

The cost: $15+

Eureka Day

Three Bone Theatre · Nov. 7–23 · The Arts Factory

Jonathan Spector’s "Eureka Day" unfolds during parent-teacher meetings at a progressive Berkeley school grappling with a mumps outbreak. Jesse describes it as a “comedic cultural commentary” — thoughtful, funny and just close enough to real life to sting. Opens Nov. 7 and runs through the 23rd at Three Bone Theatre.

Tickets at: Threebonetheatre.com

The cost: $30+ ($20 for students and teachers)

Titanic: The Musical

Lee Street Theatre · Nov. 14–15 · Salisbury

This 1997 Broadway musical is not the movie — but they did come out the same year. As Jesse notes, it’s “well regarded for its emotional weight and sense of authenticity,” telling the passengers’ stories with sweeping ensemble vocals and the full backing of the Salisbury Symphony. This one-weekend-only performance features a big cast with lots of familiar Charlotte theater talent. Nov. 14–15.

Tickets at: Leestreet.org

The cost: $50+

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Jay Ward (left) and Jah Smalls are two of the people behind the album and show: "Black Charlotte: A Poetic Celebration of Place & Folk."



Rubie's picks: Music, poetry & classic cinema

Black Charlotte Live: A Poetic Concert Experience

Carolina Theatre · Nov. 19 · 7:30 p.m.

Fifteen poets and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra unite to transform the newly restored Carolina Theatre into “a living archive in the Queen City,” Rubie says. The event follows the release of the spoken word album "Black Charlotte," dreamed up by Charlotte's Poet Laureate Jay Ward and fellow wordsmith Jah Smalls, who invited other local poets to riff off Charlotte's reputation and history.

Tickets at: thecarolina.com

The cost: $17+

Karen Briggs: Jazz at the Bechtler

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art · Nov. 7 · 6 & 8:15 p.m.

Virtuosic jazz violinist Karen Briggs returns to the Bechtler. Get your tickets now. Like right now. As Rubie reminds us, “the Bechtler always sells out of jazz concerts.” Expect expressive improvisation in an intimate, acoustically warm space. Two evening performances; reservations recommended.

Tickets at: Bechtler.org

The cost: $30

Paris Blues (1961)

Harvey B. Gantt Center · Nov. 9 · 2 p.m.

The Gantt screens the 1961 classic "Paris Blues," featuring Sidney Poitier, Paul Newman, Diahann Carroll and Louis Armstrong. Rubie notes it explores characters who “go to Paris to get away” — from racism, pressure and expectations — only to find love, art and new identity.

Tickets at: Ganttcenter.org

The cost: Free

Spectrum Center / Handout R&B stars Brandy and Monica team up for "The Boy is Mine Tour" at Spectrum Center on Nov. 14.

Broadway, Brandy & a big rock show with Amanda

The Sound of Music

Belk Theater · Nov. 18–23

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic returns to the Belk Theatre — which, as Nick shares, was “the first show I ever saw live, and it was at the Belk Theatre.” This was years ago, when he was a kid, and the show still holds up. Amanda recommends keeping an eye out for Blumenthal’s themed cocktails and mocktails — a small tradition that adds to the occasion.

Tickets at: Blumenthalarts.org

The cost: $47+

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

Ovens Auditorium · Nov. 18

Fourteen classically trained musicians reinterpret classic rock — “think Steven Tyler, Linkin Park, Nine Inch Nails,” Amanda says — all performed by candlelight for a dramatic, gothic atmosphere. If you’re still clinging to spooky season, this is your excuse to keep it going just a little longer.

Tickets at: Boplex.com

The cost: $68+

Brandy & Monica: The Boy Is Mine Tour

Spectrum Center · Nov. 14

R&B icons Brandy and Monica share the stage — a true cultural moment. As Amanda puts it with a laugh, “Maybe they’ll finally decide whose boy it is?” Expect nostalgia, powerhouse vocals and a crowd ready to sing every word to that song.

Tickets at: Spectrumcentercharlotte.com

The cost: $104+