Full November SNAP benefits could arrive this weekend in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says full SNAP benefits for November could be distributed as early as this weekend.
The department received word Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fully fund the program this month. Enrollees received partial payments on Friday morning.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai says officials are working quickly to supply the remaining funds.
More than 586,000 North Carolina families rely on the benefits.