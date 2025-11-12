As Colorado River shrinks, western states fail to agree on cutbacks

Nearly 40 million people across seven states rely on the Colorado River’s dwindling waters to meet their needs.

A Trump administration deadline came and went Tuesday without a sustainable water-sharing agreement. State negotiators say they’re making progress.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bradley Udall, senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR