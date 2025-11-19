As attendance drops across Triangle schools, volunteers show up for Latino students

Dozens of volunteers, neighbors, and parents welcomed students at schools across Durham on Wednesday, in response to ongoing immigration enforcement in the Triangle.

Volunteers held signs of support and offered friendly waves to passing cars. At Lakewood Elementary, some people also danced and chanted.

"I believe that every student has a right to go to school (and) to feel safe," said Fred Pfieffer, a math and science teacher at Lakewood Montessori Middle School. "Some of my students have stayed home because they're frankly terrified. That's just a tragedy."

Durham Public Schools reported a 20% absentee rate on Tuesday, meaning roughly 6,200 students stayed home throughout the district.

In Wake County, district officials reported more than 19,000 students were absent on Tuesday, and 110 schools had an absence rate above 10%. The district said there were no immigration enforcement activities at any WCPSS campus.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools reported 883 absences on Tuesday, 366 more absences compared to last Thursday. According to WFAE, unofficial data shows roughly 30,000 students were absent on Monday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.

"We understand that some families may keep their children home out of concern," DPS officials said in a letter to parents. "While regular attendance is essential to student success, we also recognize the complex decisions families are making right now."

Celeste Gracia / WUNC Volunteers stand outside Lakewood Elementary School in Durham on November 19, 2025.

Aside from creating a welcoming and safe environment, volunteers said they're also providing lookout. They're trained on what cars to look for and what to do if agents do arrive at a school: calmly approach to confirm the officer is with immigration enforcement. If confirmed, volunteers should alert others and prioritize the safety of students.

"The purpose... is to make sure our students understand... that we are going to do everything we can to keep them safe," said Fernando Campos, a Spanish teacher at Jordan High School. "It's to make (the students) feel welcome... and to be that first line of defense."

Volunteers at the schools expressed outrage at the ongoing immigration crackdown.

"We’re here because (we’re concerned about) the nature of the tactics that are being used by the government to harass human beings. It’s not right," said Bernie Noonan, a volunteer who was at Githens Middle School Wednesday morning.

Community groups are expected to continue showing up for Durham school drop offs and pick ups for at least the rest of this week.

