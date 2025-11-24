To start early, or not to start early? WS/FCS seeks feedback on new school calendar

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is seeking feedback from staff, students and parents in a new survey about next year’s academic calendar.

The district has two options up for consideration.

Option A is a modified early start, where the first day of school is Aug. 10. The first semester would end before winter break, which means students would finish their tests and other final assignments and then leave for the holidays.

Under Option B, class would begin on Aug. 24, in line with the state’s school calendar law. On this schedule, kids would take their exams after they return from winter break, with the first semester ending on Jan. 15.

The Board of Education voted to start this school year early. Many members cited the benefits of having exams before the holidays rather than after.

The board will consider both options and feedback from the district’s online survey at a meeting on Dec. 9.