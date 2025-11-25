DNA match leads to conviction in 25-year-old cold case in Forsyth County

There's finally closure in a 25-year-old cold case in Forsyth County.

According to the District Attorney’s office, a masked man broke into a Wake Forest University student’s home, threatened her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her in April of 2000.

The victim contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department after the attack and underwent a sexual assault nurse examination.

More than two decades later, officers found a DNA match from the North Carolina State Crime Lab and the victim’s evidence kit, connecting David Eric Mills to the crime.

The trial on the case began and ended last week. A jury found Mills guilty of first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault. He was sentenced to at least 43 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

In the release, District Attorney Jim O’Neill said he was glad to “finally achieve justice” for the victim in this case.