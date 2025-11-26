Pumpkin takes top pie as HPU poll goes national

High Point University has conducted a national and statewide poll of holiday pie preferences, and pumpkin is the clear winner.

Twenty-eight percent of national respondents and 23 percent of North Carolinians picked pumpkin as their favorite.

Apple, pecan and sweet potato were among the next picks for both Tar Heel and U.S. pie consumers.

The pie with the biggest difference between state and national results was sweet potato. North Carolinians chose it 16 percent of the time, six points higher than the national rate.

Pumpkin has been the number one pie for North Carolinians since 2021.

This is the first time that High Point University researchers have taken their annual pie poll to the national level.

