Where does your Thanksgiving turkey come from? Probably North Carolina

WUNC | By Will Michaels
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:55 AM EST
Wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) live on Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. And while limited hunting is allowed on the refuge, turkeys are not on the hunt list. Their diet consists mostly of nuts, fruits, seeds and berries. You may see turkeys on the refuge in open fields and foraging along the tree lines. When threatened they will fly up into trees.
Joyce Edwards
/
The Coastal Wildlife Refuge Society 
Wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) live on Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. And while limited hunting is allowed on the refuge, turkeys are not on the hunt list. Their diet consists mostly of nuts, fruits, seeds and berries. You may see turkeys on the refuge in open fields and foraging along the tree lines. When threatened they will fly up into trees.

North Carolina is one of the nation's top turkey producers.

The USDA says the state raised about 27 million birds last year, second only to Minnesota. But North Carolina led the country in pounds of turkey produced by raising larger birds.

"We may have fewer turkeys, but we’re producing really efficient animals," said Katie Williams with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, adding the bigger birds are a point of industry pride.

Williams said North Carolina turkey farmers feel the holiday rush logistically. They are hurrying to get frozen birds into stores across the country in time for Thanksgiving.

"They're producing turkeys year-round for certain, but this is a really busy time for them, getting product to retailers or if they need to pull product to have more of it go into processing," she said.

North Carolina farms also provided the turkeys for Gov. Josh Stein's Thanksgiving turkey pardon, and sent a pair of birds to the White House for President Trump's turkey pardon.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's Weekend Host and Reporter.
See stories by Will Michaels