Tiny Desk Radio: Paramore, Thundercat, Chaka Khan

Published December 19, 2025 at 10:13 AM EST

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter present punky pop from Paramore, a special brand of R&B from Thundercat, plus the one and only Chaka Khan.

Want more? Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Paramore: Tiny Desk Concert

Thundercat: Tiny Desk Concert

Chaka Khan: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson and Dhanika Pineda. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

