© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC spotlights apps to support addiction recovery during the holidays

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A person using a smartphone
Jenny Kane
/
AP
A person using a smartphone

For the more than one million North Carolinians struggling with addiction, this time of year can be especially difficult. Changes in routine, added stress, and disruptions to support systems can increase the risk of relapse.

That's why North Carolina health officials are highlighting two smartphone apps designed to help people affected by substance use disorder safely navigate the season.

The first, called Connections, offers peer support forums, virtual meetings, daily check-ins, and 24/7 crisis support to those with substance use disorder.

The second app, Companion, is designed for affected families. It connects users to support groups, educational resources, and guidance on how to help those in recovery.

State health officials say access to strong support networks can help people with substance use disorder develop healthy coping strategies and get through high-risk situations.

Both apps can be downloaded for free.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle