NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Josh Stein endorses Rodney Sadler over Carla Cunningham for state House seat

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 5, 2026 at 2:12 PM EST

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein on Monday endorsed activist Rodney Sadler over incumbent Carla Cunningham for a state House seat in Mecklenburg County.

Cunningham, a Democrat, has held the District 106 seat since 2013.

But she has often voted with Republicans, including last summer when she helped the GOP override Stein’s veto of a bill that requires sheriffs to cooperate more with federal immigration officials. Cunningham angered fellow Democrats when she defended the override vote in a speech on the House floor, saying that all cultures are not created equal.

In an interview with WFAE last year, Cunningham said she should have said that all cultures are "not the same" and that she was under pressure from Democratic officials before the override vote.

Sadler is the Director of the Center for Social Justice and Reconciliation at Union Presbyterian Seminary. He has said he has raised $100,000 ahead of the March primary.
