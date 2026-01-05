WNC reports measles case linked to South Carolina outbreak

State health officials are tracking a measles case in Polk County, the state’s second confirmed case of the disease in 2025. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), which announced the case on Dec. 31, said the infection involves an unvaccinated child who recently visited locations in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where a large outbreak is underway. The child developed symptoms before Christmas and has since recovered.

This is the first North Carolina case believed to be connected to the South Carolina outbreak. NCDHHS says the state’s other measles case this year involved an international traveler in June.

Local and state health officials said they moved quickly once measles was suspected. Polk County Public Information Officer Kellie Cannon said the county launched contact-tracing protocols to identify anyone who might have been exposed. People who are up to date on their MMR vaccination did not need to quarantine. Thirteen people are currently in quarantine as a precaution, and Cannon said there are no additional confirmed cases in Polk County at this time.

Measles is a highly contagious virus. It spreads through the air and can linger in a room for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. Symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure and may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and the telltale rash that spreads across the body.

State epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said vaccination remains the most important line of defense.

“Getting vaccinated against measles continues to be the most important step we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Moore said. “It is important to check with your health care provider to ensure you are current with all your vaccines.”