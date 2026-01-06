© 2026 WFAE

Winston-Salem protesters denounce Maduro capture

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 6, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST
Protesters carry signs and wave flags on the Green Street Bridge Monday night.
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Protesters carry signs and wave flags on Winston-Salem's Green Street Bridge Monday night.

Protesters gathered in Winston-Salem on Monday to speak out against the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Demonstrators have been regularly gathering at the Green Street Bridge for nearly a year, carrying banners with messages like “Honk if you love democracy.”

But in the wake of the Trump administration’s latest actions, Monday's protest took on new urgency — drawing a bigger crowd and new signs.

“It says ‘No one voted for war, call Congress,'" said protester Kara Hammond, pointing to a white banner next to her.

Hammond said the capture was an act of war and that Congress should have been consulted first.

“It just seems like we have a rogue administration going off doing whatever they want," she said. "It's illegal, it's immoral and it's wrong.”

Demonstrators expressed similar concerns over the weekend during protests in cities across the country, including Greensboro and Raleigh.

Piedmont congressional lawmakers have taken the opposite stance. All six have issued statements in support of Maduro’s capture, calling it a decisive action within the president’s authority.
