© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buddhist monks share message of unity in Greensboro as Walk for Peace continues

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 20, 2026 at 7:37 PM EST
A photo of Buddhist Monks in Greensboro continuing their Walk for Peace
1 of 3  — Buddhist Monks in Greensboro.jpg
Buddhist monks leave the Chua Quan Am Temple.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of people gathered outside Chua Quan Am Temple
2 of 3  — People gathered outside Chua Quan AmTemple.jpg
Hundreds gathered outside Chua Quan Am Temple for the Buddhist monks' Walk for Peace.
DJ Simmon / WFDD
A photo of the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara leading a program.
3 of 3  — Buddhist Monks-03.jpg
The Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara led a program as the monks paused momentarily for lunch at Chua Quan Am Temple.
DJ Simmons / WFDD

Buddhist monks taking part in the Walk for Peace continued their journey Tuesday in Greensboro as part of their cross-country pilgrimage.

Hundreds crowded outside the Chua Quan Am Temple as the monks stopped to share a message of unity.

The Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara said it's important that everyone practices mindfulness as they move through the world.

"We have good days and bad days, but we have to know how to manage it," he said.

Pannakara said people should also be intentional in their lives as they seek peace.

"Nobody in this world will love you more than yourself, and in order for you to love yourself, you have to find the purpose in life," he said.

Greensboro resident Brian Hoskins was one of many in attendance for the midday program. He says he was moved by the monks’ tranquility, and hopes that the community is inspired by their message of thoughtfulness and peace.

“We need to be more neighborly. I think it needs to start from a micro aspect, and then just branch out,” Hoskins said.

Kuku Naing says the monks’ message has brought the community together.

“This is very simple, not political, not religion, just for the peace," he said. "Everybody needs the peace."

The walk started in Texas and is expected to end in Washington, D.C.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons