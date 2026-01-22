Gov. Stein touts federal grants to replace small-town houses

Gov. Josh Stein visited the small town of Bethel Thursday to highlight federal grants to build new houses, awarded to eight local governments across the state.

Stein met with homeowners in the Pitt County town of about 1,300 people to discuss the neighborhood revitalization program. Bethel plans to use its share to replace five homes that are in poor condition.

Town Manager Scott Elliot told local leaders it's the latest grant to expand affordable housing in Bethel.

"We've had the construction of four single-family homes by Pitt County using their ARPA — American Rescue Plan Act funds — and then this will be another five homes," Elliot said during this month's town board meeting. "So this is kind of a building boom for Bethel."

The towns of La Grange, Nashville and Elm City also got similar $950,000 grants to replace homes, including one in Elm City where a homeowner had been struggling to repair fire damage.

La Grange Mayor Bobby Wooten said in a news release that the grant will "provide vulnerable community members with safe, energy-efficient housing."

"The project directly supports our broader vision for improving neighborhoods, especially in the Frink Middle School area that will one day become the heart of our community recreation and redevelopment efforts," Wooten said. "Stronger homes create stronger neighborhoods, and stronger neighborhoods create a stronger La Grange.”

A news release from Stein's office says the program aims to "improve housing and public spaces, helping families build stability and supporting long-term economic growth."

Avery and Jackson counties received the largest grants from the $12 million Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization program to fund housing projects in areas impacted by Helene.

Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Macon, said the Jackson County grant will be used in its new Webster Village development to "help build the essential roads, water, and sewer infrastructure needed to make this new neighborhood possible."

"Webster Village will include affordable senior housing, workforce housing, and eventually community-serving facilities like childcare and emergency services," Corbin said in a Facebook post. "This development reflects exactly the kind of thoughtful planning our rural communities need, combining economic opportunity, housing access, and quality-of-life improvements for residents."