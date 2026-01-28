Greensboro seeks input on new public art project

Greensboro officials are asking residents to help shape a new piece of public art planned for the future Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex.

The multimillion-dollar facility will include a library and recreation center and is currently under construction in East Greensboro. It’s set to feature a large-scale art installation, and that’s what the city’s seeking feedback on now.

Officials have created an online survey for residents to share thoughts on themes and art forms that reflect the neighborhood’s history and character.

That input will guide Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Malene Barnett, who the city selected to design the piece.

The complex is set to open next year.