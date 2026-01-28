© 2026 WFAE

'It touches the human spirit': community rallies behind historic Blowing Rock restaurant after fire

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:47 PM EST
A photo outside of Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock
1 of 5  — Bistro Roca-01.jpeg
Bistro Roca
Courtesy Katelyn Parker
A photo of the interior of Bistro Roca
2 of 5  — Bistro Roca-02.jpeg
Bistro Roca was known for its community feel
Courtesy Katelyn Parker
A photo of staff inside Bistro Roca
3 of 5  — Bistro Roca-03.jpeg
Bistro Roca's staff were known to provide a familial presence.
Courtesy Katelyn Parker
Outside of Bistro Roca on a snowy day
4 of 5  — Bistro Roca-04.jpeg
Bistro Roca
Courtesy Katelyn Parker
A photo of a fire at Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock.
5 of 5  — Blowing Rock fire-03.jpg
Blowing Rock EMS were dispatched to a fire at Bistro Roca on Sunday
Courtesy Town of Blowing Rock

The Blowing Rock community is rallying to support the employees of a historic restaurant that burned down over the weekend.

Customers say that when they came to Bistro Roca, they were greeted by people who felt like family. Longtime Bar Manager Katelyn Parker says it's why so many felt personally impacted by the loss of the building.

"A lot of people who have been coming there for generations have shared so many memories with people they care about there," Parker says. "It touches the human spirit and brings together a sense of community and belonging."

The business first opened in 1932. According to its website, it was the oldest continuously serving bar in North Carolina.

The Blowing Rock Fire Department is still investigating what caused the fire to break out in the basement of the building on Sunday morning.

Boone native William Light says it's a huge loss for the High Country.

"That's where you meet your friend, that's where you go eat, that's where your home is, that gives you the love and support of all those employees. It's just that way," he says.

Light worked alongside his friend, Seth Hickel, to launch a fundraiser to support the staff.

Hickel lives in Lenoir and has been a frequent customer for more than 20 years. He says it was only right to find a way to give back.

"If you've ever experienced Bistro Roca, you know what it means to be taken care of by that staff and how much they really became a part of your life very quickly," Hickel says.

The fundraiser is already more than halfway to its goal of $40,000. Hickel says other local restaurants are also planning ways to help support the staff.

The restaurant shared in a Facebook post that there are plans to restore the building.

"We will rebuild, whatever that might look like," the statement said. "This community has sustained us for so many years, and we fully believe will help in rebuilding our future."

Hickel says the announcement was good news.

"It's going to be a really, really fun day to come back and rekindle those friendships and see what rises up, quite literally out of the ashes,” he says.
DJ Simmons
