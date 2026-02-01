Record snowfall, freezing temperatures and more than 1,000 collisions in NC this weekend

North Carolina was hit with two major winter storms in the span of a week.

Parts of the state saw record levels of snowfall this weekend, with some Triad cities receiving around 6 inches and others, more than a foot.

This comes on the heels of efforts to recover from last weekend's ice storm, which made road conditions so hazardous that most school districts were closed or remote all week.

At a press conference Sunday morning, Gov. Josh Stein said there have been more than 1,000 traffic collisions in the state this weekend, including two fatalities and a 100-car pileup on Interstate 85.

He and other state officials say there were more cars on the roads this weekend compared with last, and urged residents to continue avoiding traveling.

State Secretary of Transportation Daniel Johnson said it may be a while before roads are safe again.

"We're throwing everything we have at this, but it will take days, even in the least impacted areas, to clear the roads," Johnson said. "In some areas, it could be up to a week before secondary roads are clear."

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials in the Triad say crews are currently pushing snow off interstates and primary roads, but even those cleared today may still have icy patches.

A spokesperson for Division 9, which covers Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Rowan and Stokes counties, said the goal is to have interstates cleared by the end of the day on Sunday.

But primary routes, especially those in rural, shaded areas, may take longer due to cold temperatures.

Officials urge anyone who has to travel to drive slowly, leave extra following distance, and carry emergency supplies, including blankets, extra clothing, food, water, a flashlight, an ice scraper and a cell phone charger.