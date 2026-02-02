Documents show proposal for ICE detention facility in Greensboro

A legal advocacy group recently released documents suggesting the federal government is considering Greensboro for an immigration detention facility.

The American Civil Liberties Union released files that revealed a proposal showing the former American Hebrew Academy as an option. The federal government had previously planned to use the 100-acre site to house unaccompanied migrant children.

A lawsuit filed by the ACLU led to the release of the records.

Greensboro Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter said the city has not been contacted about any plans for a detention facility.

“This is not something that Greensboro residents would necessarily want to see in Greensboro because there are a lot of issues going on with ICE, and with the national rhetoric right now around ICE,” Abuzuaiter said.

She said if the federal government attempted to use the site, it would have to go through a rezoning process with local involvement.

Former Mayor Nancy Vaughan shared similar sentiments in a recent social media post.

She said when the property was originally rezoned in 1999, it came with significant conditions and restrictions that excluded a detention center.

"I think it is doubtful that the feds could overcome the significant challenges on this property," Vaughan said.