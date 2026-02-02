© 2026 WFAE

Four WS/FCS schools nationally recognized for magnet programming

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:25 PM EST
Courtesy WS/FCS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education building.

Four Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools have been nationally recognized for their magnet programming.

Magnet Schools of America is a nonprofit organization with an annual Merit Awards Program.

It recognizes magnet schools across the country for demonstrating strong academic standards, curriculum innovation, diversity efforts and more.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County was one of only three North Carolina districts with schools earning top honors: being named Magnet Schools of Excellence.

Those are Atkins High School, for its STEM program, John F. Kennedy High School for Career and Technical Education, and The Downtown School, for its school-wide enrichment model.

RJ Reynolds High School earned the second-highest honor. It was named a Magnet School of Distinction, for its Arts for Academics program.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
