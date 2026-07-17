A month after suspension, still no clarity on CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill investigation

Friday marks one month since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill was placed on paid leave pending an outside investigation, and there’s still no official word on the results, status or focus of that inquiry.

The CMS board announced Hill’s suspension on June 17, citing “matters involving administrative and operational oversight.” Board Chair Stephanie Sneed told WFAE at the time the investigation could take a few weeks.

A month later, the district has not provided an update on the investigation’s status or scope.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for next Wednesday. The agenda says the meeting is on modifications to the recently passed budget and suggests it could go into closed session.

According to her contract, Hill is expected to receive roughly a $22,000 raise and about eight months of back pay now that the state has finalized teacher raises.

A CMS spokesperson told WFAE that since the review is being conducted by an outside firm, the timeline is uncertain, but added that an update is expected to be shared with the board in the next few weeks.