New elections rules could make ballot rejections easier in North Carolina

New rules approved Thursday by the North Carolina State Board of Elections could make it easier for elections officials to reject ballots during the 2026 midterm elections and beyond.

WRAL reports the changes, backed by the board’s Republican majority and opposed by its Democratic minority, would make it easier for elections officials to reject voters’ explanations for not having required identification.

The rules would also make it easier to remove people from polling places, among other changes.

The rules are not yet official. After approval by the State Board of Elections, they must also be approved by the state Rules Review Commission.

The board is also scheduled to vote Monday on similar rules that would make it easier to reject mail-in ballots.