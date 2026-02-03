© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why winter weather can worsen skin conditions — and how to cope

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:16 AM EST
A woman itches her arm
Adobe Stock
Skin itching is a symptom of eczema, a condition exacerbated by cold weather.

Weeks of winter cold in the Triad have meant more time indoors and, for some, skin irritation.

Skin conditions like eczema can develop or worsen this time of year, and not just due to the frigid air. That’s according to Dr. Jennifer David, a dermatologist with Cone Health.

“When you combine cold air and dry indoor heat, this leads to an increase of water loss in the skin, and this makes our skin barrier become very leaky," she says. "And that allows moisture to leave the skin and irritants to come into the skin.”

This triggers an inflammatory response, which leads to flaky skin and itching.

Hot showers or baths, while soothing in the moment, can further dry out the skin. David says turning down the temperature to lukewarm and moisturizing within three minutes of bathing can help. In temperatures this low, hydrating creams or ointments applied twice a day work best — lotion isn’t enough.

And if you don’t notice improvement, it’s a good idea to contact a health care provider.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle