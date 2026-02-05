© 2026 WFAE

High Point Market Authority to move headquarters

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:41 PM EST
A photo of a rendering of the High Point Market Authority's new headquarters
Courtesy High Point Market Authority
A rendering of the High Point Market Authority's new headquarters

The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) is relocating its headquarters to expand its operations.

The organization will move to South Hamilton Street in 2027, where it will occupy a 21,000 square-foot floor in the new building.

According to the HPMA, the Market is the world’s largest home furnishings trade show, generating $6.7 billion in annual economic impact. It also supports more than 42,000 jobs.

High Point Market Authority has occupied the seventh floor of the Historic Radio Building on Main Street for 15 years. The new location will be the third site the organization has occupied since its founding in 2001.
